PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Lafitte Capital Management LP

Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the quarter. PROG comprises about 12.5% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of PROG worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG stock remained flat at $$43.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

