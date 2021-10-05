Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $2,867,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Progyny by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 140.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

