Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $2,867,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
