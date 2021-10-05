Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Irving F. Lyons III Sells 24,000 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

