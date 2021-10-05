Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

