Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Hits $290.57 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $290.57 million and $24.49 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $17.66 or 0.00034370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00052850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00253015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00113667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.