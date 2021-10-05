ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 100,682 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,682 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Pentair worth $139,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. 26,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,390. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

