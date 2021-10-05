ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 65,508 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $144,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.97. 7,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,526. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

