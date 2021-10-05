ProShare Advisors LLC Has $369.89 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,739 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of PayPal worth $369,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,711,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

