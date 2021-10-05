Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,458,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 577,954 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 334,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 273,526 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

