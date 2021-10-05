PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

