Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of MS stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 136,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,282,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,604,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.