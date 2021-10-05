Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after buying an additional 190,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 227,028 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

