QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

