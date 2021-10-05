Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Tops One Day Volume of $2.25 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $58.40 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00006071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00063113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00110317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00141481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,002.49 or 0.99913382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.20 or 0.06844119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,220,938 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

