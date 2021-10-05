Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.06. Reading International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 35,248 shares.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Reading International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.