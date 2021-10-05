Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Ready Capital worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

