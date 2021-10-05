Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $367.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 504 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

