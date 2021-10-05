RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,924. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.