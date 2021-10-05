Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) is Beck Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for about 1.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after purchasing an additional 627,017 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,925,000 after purchasing an additional 367,669 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,592. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $70.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

