Reviewing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get European Wax Center alerts:

This table compares European Wax Center and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 3.84 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for European Wax Center and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $29.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.60%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -17.80% -5.27% -2.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats European Wax Center on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media. The Content Production segment consists of Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.