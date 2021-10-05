Reviewing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02% Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 36.75 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -0.94 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -31.60

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.46%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

