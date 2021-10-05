Revomon Price Up 34.5% Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $317,149.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

