Rhumbline Advisers Has $208,000 Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 38.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 55,419 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

