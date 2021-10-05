Rhumbline Advisers Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

