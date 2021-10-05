Rhumbline Advisers Invests $230,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LEU opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.70. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.