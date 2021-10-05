Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Duluth were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

DLTH opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

