Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $167,000 Investment in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $911,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

