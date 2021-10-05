Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million.

Shares of RCH traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.52. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$46.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

