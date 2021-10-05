Rigel Finance Market Capitalization Hits $27,890.38 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 143.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $27,890.38 and approximately $932.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00013268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 115.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

