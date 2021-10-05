RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 1,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

