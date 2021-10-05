Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Riverview Bancorp worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.