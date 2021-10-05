Robert W. Baird Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $355.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGX. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.79.

ARGX stock opened at $297.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.97. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

