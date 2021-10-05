Roth Capital Begins Coverage on IM Cannabis (TSE:IMCC)

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (TSE:IMCC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

About IM Cannabis

IMC is an MCO in the medical cannabis sector headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel and Germany. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry.

In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH (“Adjupharm”), a German-based subsidiary and EU-GMP certified medical cannabis distributor.

