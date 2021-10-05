Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELEZY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $10.18 on Monday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

