Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,250 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,972.36 ($25.77).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,670.80 ($21.83) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,466.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,396.53. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,690.60 ($22.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The stock has a market cap of £129.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.