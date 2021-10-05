Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $21.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $726.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

