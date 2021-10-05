Safe Haven Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $701,955.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00690268 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

