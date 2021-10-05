Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.39.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.35 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

