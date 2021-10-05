SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Heidi M. Melin Sells 2,389 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

