Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.32 ($38.02).

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €27.30 ($32.12). 240,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.10. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1 year high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

