Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Holdings Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.12% of Sanmina worth $79,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 78.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,749. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.