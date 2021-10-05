Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €83.05 ($97.71) on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.14.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

