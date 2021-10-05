Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in September

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 629,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
SPNS stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
