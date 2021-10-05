Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in September

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 629,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

SPNS stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.