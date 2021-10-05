Saria Tseng Sells 4,330 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $469.51. 586,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.59 and a fifty-two week high of $521.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

