Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “
SSL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,459. Sasol has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
