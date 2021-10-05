Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

SSL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,459. Sasol has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 694.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

