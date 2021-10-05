Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Up 90.9% in September

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.1 days.

Scentre Group stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Scentre Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.25.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.