Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 40,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,994. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

