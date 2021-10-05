Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 38.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 407,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,729,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,179 shares of company stock worth $56,606,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.85.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $313.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

