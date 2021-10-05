Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 11.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 49.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 277,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.