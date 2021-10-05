Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NXE stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

